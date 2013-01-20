Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Orcutt Academy Adds Chinese Enrichment to Expand Student Horizons

K-8 campus, high school integrate Mandarin Chinese language and culture into weekly lessons

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 20, 2013 | 2:00 a.m.

All Orcutt Academy Charter students have the opportunity to experience Chinese culture and language beginning this month, as parents and staff place a greater emphasis on global learning.

The academy’s K-8 Casmalia campus began offering Friday enrichment classes last week with funding from the school’s PTSA.

Orcutt Academy High School just began its second semester with a Mandarin Chinese language course.

While classes at both campuses will include cultural lessons, high schoolers are getting more language learning five days a week and K-8 students are learning more songs, culture and basic greetings once a week, said Joe Dana, director of charter programs at the Orcutt Union School District.

“What we’re doing at the K-8 campus is more of an enrichment approach,” Dana said. “This is a priority for our parents. One of the tenants of the Orcutt Academy is cultural understanding.”

China native Xiaoyan Orozco teaches all of the classes, coming up with sing-song chants for the younger students who seem eager to learn but don’t have long attention spans.

“They also do basic conversation in Chinese,” she said. “I think it’s very important.”

Casmalia PTSA president Rebecca Fanshier said parents decided to put their funds this year toward learning Chinese, similar to past years when the organization paid to offer a Spanish instructor.

Feedback from her fourth- and second-grader led Fanshier to believe parents made the right choice.

“They actually loved it,” she told Noozhawk this week. “They learned how to say ‘hello’.

“Being the global world we are, we’re not isolated,” Fanshier continued. “We’re not a country on our own. We want our kids to have a better understanding. We only have 81 students and 50 families, but we seem to accomplish quite a bit.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 