Orcutt Academy Gets in Final Touchdown, Beats Cate, 72-68

Football

Orcutt Academy and Cate traded blows all night in their shootout between CIF-Southern Section top-5 8-man football teams Friday in Santa Maria.

In wild flurry of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, No. 2 Orcutt got in the final blow — a 16-yard run by Jared Sutton and a 2-point conversion with 49 seconds left, lifting the Spartans to a wild 72-68 win over the Rams at Santa Maria High.

Fourth-ranked Cate appeared to be in control, taking a 60-50 lead on a 1-yard Jack Deardorff run with 5:47 left.

But Orcutt Academy came roaring back behind the play of quarterback Darin Miller. He scored touchdowns on a pair of 1-yard runs, putting the Spartans ahead 64-60. The go-ahead score was set up by a recovered onside kick at the Cate 31. A 27-yard sweep by Jared Sutton and three runs by Miller put Orcutt Academy in the end zone. A successful 2-point conversion gave it the lead with 3:17 go.

Deardorff and Cate, however, responded. The quarterback led a drive that was capped by a 12-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion by Drew Anastasio, giving the lead back to Cate at 68-64 with 1:28 to go.

That turned out to be too much time for Miller as he drove his team to the winning touchdown.

Deardorff guided Cate to the Spartans’ 23, but his last-chance pass to the end zone was broken up.

It was a league loss for Cate, which is now 2-2 overall. Orcutt improves to 5-1.