Orcutt Academy High School Class of 2016 Marks Start of Bright Futures

School boasts 145 Spartan graduates for charter school's fifth commencement, celebrated at Allan Hancock College's gymnasium

Orcutt Academy High School held its fifth commencement Friday at the Allan Hancock College gymnasium.
Orcutt Academy High School held its fifth commencement Friday at the Allan Hancock College gymnasium. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 3, 2016 | 7:34 p.m.

With a standing-room-only crowd, Orcutt Academy High School marked its fifth commencement Friday afternoon when 145 graduates were reminded their future is theirs to design.

Family and friends filled the bleachers inside the Allan Hancock College gymnasium for the afternoon ceremony as graduates sat in chairs on the basketball court.

Class Salutatorian Ronica Patel told her fellow graduates to never forget the tools they were given at the school.

“Orcutt Academy is meant to remain in our past, but the lessons taught here will remain into our future,” said Patel, who plans to attend UCLA to study biology.

She reminded her classmates the future will be what they make it.

“It is up to us to embrace the lessons we learned and the mistakes we made. It is up to us to follow our dreams,” Patel said. 

“Nothing will be handed to us on a silver platter and it is up us to work hard to achieve our goals. The rest of the world will try and knock us down and it is up to us to stand our ground, brush off the dust and continue our path.”

Valedictorian Anthony Castillo, who plans to attend UCSB to study actuarial science, noted students are poised to leave the comfort zones of their homes and school they know well.

“I want you to live, do and be as much of yourself as possible,” he said. “I want you to recognize who you are within and utilize this capability to take you to places you thought you never would see.”

He urged his classmates to shut off the negative voices stopping them from achieving their goals.

Valedictorian Anthony Castillo speaks during the Orcutt Academy High School graduation ceremony Friday at Allan Hancock College. Click to view larger
Valedictorian Anthony Castillo speaks during the Orcutt Academy High School graduation ceremony Friday at Allan Hancock College.        (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“Today’s your day. Today’s the day a chapter of life ends and another begins,” Castillo said. “Today is the end of something old and the first day of something bright.”

In his speech to the graduates, Principal Rhett Carter said success is the result of hard work and sacrifice.

“Remember, at the end of the day, only you decide your destiny,” he said. 

Before the ceremony he said the graduates all have plans for the future, with 83 percent eligible to attend either a University of California or California State University to further their education. 

The ceremony also included a flag exchange with foreign exchange students from Norway, Italy, Sweden, and China and American members of the class. 

The Orcutt Academy High School Choir performed and the school’s Barbershop Quartet performed an amusing rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Theresa Taylor, Associated Student Body president who plans to attend California Lutheran University, provided opening remarks, thanking school administrators and teachers on behalfd of her classmates.

The Spartans class of 2016 received awards including for academics, sports, robotics and band, Taylor said, adding the school has been named among the top in the country. 

“We should all be proud,” she added. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Foreign exchange students presented flags from their countries and received American flags from their classmates during the Orcutt Academy High School graduation. Click to view larger
Foreign exchange students presented flags from their countries and received American flags from their classmates during the Orcutt Academy High School graduation. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

