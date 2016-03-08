Orcutt Academy High School’s FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks Heads to Los Angeles for Regional Competitions

FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks, the FIRST Robotics Competition team from Orcutt Academy High School, is headed to Los Angeles this week for its first of two regional competitions.

The Los Angeles Regional will host 66 robotics teams from across the United States and the world, all competing for a place at the FIRST World Championships in St. Louis later this year.

This year’s game is called “Stronghold” and features a medieval castle theme that requires robots to cross various defenses, hurl “boulders” at a tower and scale the tower for maximum points.

“This year’s game is the most complex, challenging competition we have ever faced,” said Ty Fredriks, 3512 faculty advisor. “Our students have attacked this game head-on, putting in hundreds of hours each to build a robot and a team that is up to the challenge.”

Approximately 40 student team members and more than a dozen volunteer mentors have been working on this year’s robot, Cressida, for six weeks.

In addition to the robot game, students compete in entrepreneurship, engineering and for the Chairman’s Award, an overall award seen as the highest honor FIRST grants.

FIRST, an acronym of For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology, is a world-wide competition that attracts thousands of high school teams each year to compete in STEM related tasks.

— Ty Fredriks represents FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks.