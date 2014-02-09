Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Orcutt Academy Program Posts Student Enrollment Records

Officials see increased demand for charter concept featuring smaller classes, college prep emphasis

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 9, 2014 | 3:10 p.m.

More students than ever are applying to the Orcutt Academy Program, which set enrollment records this year at both its elementary and high school campuses.

The popular program remains a shining star within the Orcutt Union School District, which opened the K-8 Casmalia campus and Orcutt Academy High School with creation of the charter in 2008.

Since then, parents and students across Santa Barbara County have taken notice of the smaller class sizes and emphasis on college prep courses.

The K-8 campus drew 241 applications this year, and Orcutt Academy High saw 317 applicants vying for winning spots in the Orcutt Academy Program computerized lottery, which was hosted last week.

That’s nearly 60 more applications at the elementary level and 50 more to the high school than last year, according to Joe Dana, director of charter programs.

“We’ve seen increase in interest in Orcutt Academy, but this year we’ve seen more than we expected,” he told Noozhawk.

The Casmalia campus serves up to 81 students — nine in each grade — and the high school has 600 students, with 150 in each grade.

Because of the small class sizes, hundreds of students competed for just 10 open slots in elementary grades and 146 open seats at the high school.

Some spots are automatically filled because of the district’s policy that allows admittance to the children of staff or those with siblings already in the charter.

“It’s really tough,” Dana said of the serious lottery event. “It’s in our hearts to serve every kid who wants to come to Orcutt Academy, but we recognize that staying small is part of our success. I think our school is very steadily building a real solid reputation.”

Dana noted that Orcutt Academy High is still seeing more in-district applicants, who are given preference in the lottery based on a 2012 decision made by the Orcutt Board of Trustees.

He said students who weren’t picked during the lottery are added to a long waitlist, and could enroll throughout the school year as spots open up.

The longest wait is for ninth grade at Orcutt Academy High, with 115 students.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 