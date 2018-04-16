Orcutt Academy Robotics Team Raising Funds for World Championship Trip

Spartatroniks members have a month to raise $40,000 for entire team to travel to Texas

A fast-track fundraising campaign has been launched to send the Orcutt Academy High School robotics team to the FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas, after they recently earned a spot.

“I’m calling it $40,000 in four weeks,” said Ty Fredriks, faculty advisor for FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks.

The funding will help pay for expenses including flights, hotel and ground transportation.

In addition to a Go Fund Me page, fundraisers are planned the next two Saturdays to raise the funds, with an Orcutt Lions Club barbecue on April 1 and a chili dinner and auction April 8.

The Orcutt team earned a spot in the FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas, as a wildcard after a competition March 16-18 in Ventura.

FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — this year features the theme “Steamworks,” requiring team to move large gears and wiffle ball “fuel” to various locations on a field roughly the size of a basketball court. At the end of the round, the robot can score more points by climbing a rope.

“When you qualify for Worlds it’s kind of a validation you’re doing the right things,” Fredriks said.

The international event in mid-April also will give the Orcutt youths a chance to interact with counterparts from around the world while honing problem-solving skills.

“I told parents when we met after we got back, I’m not going to let kids work so hard and then miss out on this opportunity,” Fredriks said.

The Spartatroniks’ robot, Antikythera, and its human team held first place in the Ventura regional competition most of the weekend, ending up with a record of 10-1 and second place at the end.

This will be the third trip to the World Championships in seven years for the Spartatroniks.

Orcutt wants to take the entire team, instead of a smaller group, to the Texas competition and kicked off fundraising efforts immediately after returning from Ventura.

If fundraising falls short, Orcutt will be forced to take a smaller team to the competition, heartbreaking for students who contributed to help reach the championships but don’t fill critical competition roles, Fredriks said.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure every student gets an opportunity to attend,” Fredriks said. “It really is a life-changing event.”

The Orcutt Lions Club, at 126 South Broadway, will host a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with tickets costing $12. Walk-in customers are welcome. Beverages and baked goods also will be available.

A week later, a chili dinner with auction is planned from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 8 at Orcutt Academy High School, 610 Pinal Ave. Tickets, for $15, are available from the school office and from any robotics team member. To donate items to the auction, contact Fredriks at 805.714.1552.

A GoFundMe site also has been established with donations available by clicking here.

