Orcutt Academy Robotics Team Raising Funds for World Championships

Spartatroniks group came in first place at regional event in Ventura in March

With a win at a regional event in Ventura, the Orcutt Academy High School’s robotics team, Spartatroniks, has a short window to raise money to take all of its members to the FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas.

To help reach the $40,000 goal, the team will hold its second tri-tip chili dinner, robot show and silent auction from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orcutt Academy campus in Old Orcutt.

Tickets, which cost $10 and include a bowl of tri-tip chili, a salad, a roll and a drink, can be purchased from a team member or from the website by clicking here.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the team, and they are attempting to take every member to Houston, but in order to do so they need help raising the money,” said senior Aubrie Payne and sophomore Bryanna Colores.

In late March, the FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks, with Ty Fredriks as advisor, won the prestigious Ventura Regional competition as an alliance captain, which is a first in the team’s eight-year history.

How did they react to the win?

“It involved a lot of screaming and jumping up and down,” Payne said.

The qualifying events are part of the FIRST — referring to For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — Lego League series of robotics competitions.

The Spartatroniks ended qualification rounds ranked second, and joined forces with FIRST 5818 Riviera Robotics from Santa Barbara and a team from Shanghai, China, “Blue Power Robotics” to form a powerful alliance, the Orcutt robotics team members said.

“I’ve had the amazing opportunity to go to Worlds twice in my three years on the team already,” said Jon LeDuc, chairman’s captain for Spartatroniks. “It has been an absolutely amazing experience to meet hundreds of teams from all over the world, and it's an experience I don't think any team member should have to miss out on.”

Prior to Ventura, the Spartatroniks successfully participated in a Los Angeles competition.

At the Ventura event, the Spartatroniks were the only team to successfully lift another robot along with themselves, a feat that impressed the judges, team members said.

In Ventura, the team also captured the Excellence in Engineering Award handed out based on how well their robot looked and performed.

In addition to the fundraiser, the team is accepting donations to help reach the fundraising goal, with a Go Fund Me site available here or Pay Pal available here.

Spartatroniks hast 32 members representing ninth-graders through 12th-graders.

“We don’t want to leave any Spartans behind and deprive them of the amazing experience of Worlds,” the team members said.

