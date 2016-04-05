Orcutt Academy’s FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks Robotics Team Finishes Strong at Ventura Regionals

The Orcutt Academy High School robotics team, FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks, recently returned from a strong finish at the Ventura Regional Competition, which took place March 24-26, 2016.

This year’s challenge, FIRST Stronghold, has some defensive elements that wreak havoc on the robots. Cressida, the team’s robot, suffered some major fractures in her aluminum frame during Friday’s qualification matches.

The team rallied together to get the frame welded, and on Saturday another collision caused an electric motor to break free and drag on the floor while Cressida continued to compete.

These setbacks reenergized the team, and when they returned to competition, they found themselves climbing the rankings. In fact, they spent most of Saturday in the top 5 (out of 42 teams), a remarkable achievement given the robot was in multiple pieces just a day before.

More than 40 team members from Orcutt Academy and mentors made the trip to Ventura College for the competition. FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks made an incredible run to reach deep into the playoffs. While they came up a little short of the finals, they are proud of their accomplishments.

When the qualification matches ended, the team itself the No. 3 seed. The playoff alliance selection began and they teamed up with Team 1538 (The Holy Cows) and Team 4501 (The Humans), and they also partnered with Team 1266 (The Devil Duckies) as The Humans suffered significant damage in the first semifinal round. All three teams became gracious and selfless partners in a quest to the finals.

Despite valiant efforts from the alliance they were eliminated in the semifinal round.

FIRST 3512 Spartatroniks will soon be inviting sponsors and supporters to a season finale celebration, time and date to be announced.

— Ty Fredriks advises FIRST 3512 Sparatroniks.