Orcutt American Legion Serves Lunch to Ride 2 Recovery Participants

Wounded veterans, other stop in Santa Maria Valley while en route to Solvang for overnight visit as part of seven-day, 450-mile event

Ride 2 Recovery participant Kathy Champion noted the sounds of waves pounding the coast, the sweet smell of strawberries ripening in fields, and the feel of the hot and cold wind blowing on her face as she and other cyclists made their way down California’s coast.

Champion, from Gulfport, Florida, is one of many wounded veterans participating in the Ride 2 Recovery California Challenge, which stopped Thursday for a lunch hosted by the American Legion Post 534 in Old Town Orcutt.

But because of wounds she received in combat while serving in the Army, Champion has a different perspective.

“Because I’m blind, it’s actually quite exhilarating. I’m out in the open, I can feel the breeze and I love our country,” she said.

She is riding on a tandem bike with long-time friend and civilian Allison Campbell of Kennewick, Washington.

“So getting to ride from San Francisco down to Los Angeles by the coast has been fabulous,” Champion said, noting the sounds and smells that she has savored along the route. “I smell things way before anybody else.”

“She’s been smelling the strawberries long before we got to them,” Campbell added.

Dozens of bicyclists, many of them veterans wounded in combat, rode through northern Santa Barbara County on Thursday.

They stopped for sandwiches, fruit, cookies and beverages at the Orcutt American Legion Post.

The group has fed riders for several years, using its own funds and members to buy, prepare and serve the food to serve nearly 170 participants.

“What’s nice about this ride, quite truthfully, is that 95 percent of these riders are a disabled veteran one way or another, whether it be mentally, physically,” said Dennis Maher, post commander, noting one rider on a special bike had just one arm. “This is what it’s all about.”

The effort included the Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of American Legion — “No small effort goes into this,” Maher said.

The Orcutt post has 280 members, he added.

“We’re a very small post, but we’re a very very proud post,” he added. “We like to call ourselves the friendliest post on the coast.”

Riders arrived in three waves, enjoying food, shade and support at the organization's home on West Clark Avenue.

As they pedaled away from Orcutt, some supporters waved flags and offered support while riders shouted their thanks for the meal.

After leaving Orcutt, the riders were headed to Solvang, where they were to spend the night and be entertained by comedian Dennis Miller, a longtime supporter of veterans issues.

Friday’s route is scheduled to include stops in Santa Barbara for lunch.

The ride ends Saturday in West Los Angeles.

The 450-mile ride began Sunday in Palo Alto, and is one of several held each year by the nonprofit organization that supports physical and psychological rehabilitation programs for injured veterans, using cycling as its main activity.

Kimberly Macedo, director of operations for Ride 2 Recovery, said the support like that shown in Orcutt means a lot to the wounded veterans. Pictures drawn by children became treasured mementos for the veterans, she added.

“It lifts their spirits,” she said. “I see changes in them from the beginning of the ride to the end of the ride. They find that brotherhood. They find that people feel support for what they’ve done. I think in everyday life, it’s easy for that to get lost.”

The outpouring of support also makes an impression on the civilians participating in the ride.

“As a civilian, seeing the way America receives our veterans almost leaves me speechless,” she said.

