Orcutt School Board Approves Contract for New Superintendent

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 15, 2014 | 6:13 p.m.

After a successful site visit earlier this week, the Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees has approved a contract for a new superintendent.

Deborah Blow
Deborah Blow

Deborah Blow, currently leading the Cambrian School District in San Jose, was officially green-lighted to take over the top post in the northern Santa Barbara County school district in a 4-0 vote. Board chairman Jim Peterson was absent from Wednesday night’s board meeting.

Blow, who was present for the vote, will start her duties July 1 and will make a base salary of $180,000 annually, according to her four-year contract.

The appointment appeared imminent last month after Blow was named as the finalist to replace Superintendent Bob Bush, who will retire on June 30 after spending his entire 42-year career in Orcutt schools.

Trustees visited Blow’s school district on Monday, and liked what they saw.

Bush sent a letter to staff Thursday morning, welcoming his successor, and a message was posted on the district's website.

Blow has served as superintendent of San Jose’s Cambrian School District the past five years, overseeing operations at four elementary schools and one middle school serving more than 3,300 total students.

Four of those schools are dependent charter schools — an education model similar to the Orcutt Academy Charter Program.

Blow spent 10 years in the classroom as a teacher in all grades kindergarten through high school, and served as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent of educational services before becoming a superintendent.

She currently lives in Gilroy with her husband of 34 years and is excited about the move, according to Bush, who will retire after four years at the helm of the 10-school district.

