Street Artists Put Talents on Display at 4th Annual Orcutt Chalk Festival

Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation draws inspiration from community to boost arts programs in schools

With the pavement as their canvas and colorful sticks of chalk as their tools, artists of all ages showed off their skills Saturday in Old Town Orcutt.

The fourth annual Orcutt Chalk Festival held on Broadway between Union and Pinal streets and in Orcutt Union Plaza included colorful chalk artwork, as well as live music and performing art.

Along with talented professional and student artists whose elaborate drawings attracted onlookers, budding artists could purchase a “PassART” to turn a square of asphalt into art masterpieces with a box of professional pastel chalk.

Other arts and crafts activities also were available, along with food and beverages.

Near the Rooney’s Irish Pub outdoor patio area, some Allan Hancock College students and a friend made an anamorphic zombie come to life, giving the three-dimensional illusion to the art.

“What the heck is that?” one youngster asked while walking by.

“I hope you win first place prize and lots and lots of money,” a departing Rooney’s customer told the group.

Recognizing that arts programs were vulnerable to budget cuts yet vital for education, the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation was established in 2002 to keep arts programs — visual and performing — alive in Orcutt Union School District classrooms.

In addition to the chalk gestival, the organization holds an annual gala and auction — the next one is Feb. 27 — to raise funds for the programs.

The foundation must raise thousands of dollars each year, in addition to grants used to fund programs for the students.

The nonprofit organization also now offers after-school and summer art programs.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.