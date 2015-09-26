Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Street Artists Put Talents on Display at 4th Annual Orcutt Chalk Festival

Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation draws inspiration from community to boost arts programs in schools

An anamophoric zombie comes to life with the help of, from left, Cristal Rocha, Daniel Fuentes, David Fuentes and, not pictured, Patrick Tuason on Saturday at the Orcutt Chalk Festival. Click to view larger
An anamophoric zombie comes to life with the help of, from left, Cristal Rocha, Daniel Fuentes, David Fuentes and, not pictured, Patrick Tuason on Saturday at the Orcutt Chalk Festival. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 26, 2015 | 5:26 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

With the pavement as their canvas and colorful sticks of chalk as their tools, artists of all ages showed off their skills Saturday in Old Town Orcutt. 

The fourth annual Orcutt Chalk Festival held on Broadway between Union and Pinal streets and in Orcutt Union Plaza included colorful chalk artwork, as well as live music and performing art.

Along with talented professional and student artists whose elaborate drawings attracted onlookers, budding artists could purchase a “PassART” to turn a square of asphalt into art masterpieces with a box of professional pastel chalk.

Other arts and crafts activities also were available, along with food and beverages.

Near the Rooney’s Irish Pub outdoor patio area, some Allan Hancock College students and a friend made an anamorphic zombie come to life, giving the three-dimensional illusion to the art. 

“What the heck is that?” one youngster asked while walking by.

“I hope you win first place prize and lots and lots of money,” a departing Rooney’s customer told the group.

Recognizing that arts programs were vulnerable to budget cuts yet vital for education, the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation was established in 2002 to keep arts programs — visual and performing — alive in Orcutt Union School District classrooms.

In addition to the chalk gestival, the organization holds an annual gala and auction — the next one is Feb. 27 — to raise funds for the programs.

The foundation must raise thousands of dollars each year, in addition to grants used to fund programs for the students.

The nonprofit organization also now offers after-school and summer art programs.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 