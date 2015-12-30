Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Hires New Executive Director, Ali Bailey

Advice

The Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation is excited to announce the addition of Ali Bailey as its new executive director.

Bailey brings to the organization several years of experience in nonprofit management and special event fundraising for both local nonprofits and city municipalities in Tennessee and North Carolina.

Having led local nonprofits such as executive director at the Boys & Girls Club of South San Luis Obispo and director of development at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley, she comes to OCAF with more than 12 years of experience and expertise in generating revenue and increasing brand value.

The Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation was established in 2001 to empower young lives through the arts by raising funds to sustain visual and performing arts education and experiences for over 5000 students in the Orcutt Union School District.

“As a local resident of Orcutt and parent of two daughters in the district, this was an opportunity of a lifetime to work in my own backyard and use my experience to help raise awareness and dollars for an organization like OCAF that has personally impacted our girls and their art experiences,” Bailey said.

“We are thrilled to have Ali Bailey on board and look forward to making some new arts programming announcements for the 2016 year,” says Board President Tom Apkarian.

For more information on OCAF programs or funding opportunities, please visit www.ocafonline.com or contact Ali Bailey at 805.938.8966 or [email protected].

— Ali Bailey represents the Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation.