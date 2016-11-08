Orcutt Christmas Parade a Tradition for 55 Years

Come rain or shine — or snow, the Orcutt Community Foundation and the Orcutt Lions Club will present the 55th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10.
A Christmas tradition for the whole family, the parade, with about 80 entries, will feature an eclectic mix of kids, dogs, classic cars, horses, floats and bands.
This year's theme is "Christmas in Orcutt." Grand marshall will be Jerry Luis.
Parade applications are available online at Oldtownorcutt.org, orcuttchristmasparade.org or they can be picked up at Old Town Market. Deadline for entries is Nov 30, 2016. Sponsors are sought as well.
For more information, contact Kathryn Scott at [email protected] or by phoning 938-9954.
— Kathryn Scott for Orcutt Community Foundation.