Orcutt Couple Charged with Heroin Sales, Conspiracy

An Orcutt couple is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of possessing and conspiring to sell heroin, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Jacob Rodriguez, 37, and his girlfriend, Charlene Jordan, 41, were taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at their home in the 4400 block of Kenai Court, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The arrests came after a search warrant was served at the residence, culminating an investigation that began after neighbors complained about suspected drug activity at the home, Hoover said.

Rodriquez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possessing heroin for sale, possessing methamphetamine, conspiracy, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jordan was charged with possessing heroin for sale, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Bail for each was set at $30,000.

