Stolen Vehicle Shears Off Fire Hydrant in Orcutt Crash

A fast-driving stolen car crashed and sheared off a fire hydrant in Orcutt early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Around 3:15 a.m., a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy passed a white Honda traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Bradley Road, department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The vehicle turned westbound on Clark Avenue and the deputy turned around, but lost sight of the vehicle, Hoover said.

At West Clark Road near Highway 1, the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and slid 30-40 feet down an embankment, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The incident was originally reported as a police pursuit that ended with the crash. Golden State Water Company crews responded to the scene to shut off the water main.

The male driver fled on foot from the area and sheriff's deputies searched the area with a K-9 team but couldn't find him, Hoover said.

"The investigation revealed the car had recently been stolen from the Orcutt area," she added.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and handled the traffic collision.

