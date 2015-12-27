Orcutt Home Fire Traced to Malfunctioning Fireplace

Advice

A malfunctioning fireplace was the likely cause of a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three county engine companies, plus a Santa Maria Fire Department crew, were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the single-family home in the 5000 block of Kenneth Avenue, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming from the home’s roof line, and found flames in the roof decking and shingles, he said.

The fire was quickly knocked down and traced to a zero-clearance fireplace that was in use at the time, Zaniboni said.

He said fire damage was limited to the roof, and there was minor smoke damage to the interior of the residence.

No injuries were reported.

