Local News

Sheriff’s Department Releases Name of Woman Slain in Orcutt

Elyse Marie Erwin, 28, was found dead Sunday and reportedly was shot in the head

A memorial of candles and flowers has been placed near where Elyse Marie Erwin, 28, was found dead in Orcutt of an apparently gunshot wound to the head. Click to view larger
A memorial of candles and flowers has been placed near where Elyse Marie Erwin, 28, was found dead in Orcutt of an apparently gunshot wound to the head. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:46 p.m. | April 17, 2017 | 11:34 a.m.
Elyse Marie Erwin Click to view larger
Elyse Marie Erwin (LinkedIn photo)

The woman found dead in Orcutt on Sunday, the apparent victim of a homicide, has been identified as Elyse Marie Erwin, 28, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Goodwin Road on Sunday morning and found Erwin's body. 

She reportedly had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff’s investigators and forensics-unit members spent several hours processing the crime scene before reopening the street and parking lot, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“Due to the active investigation, still in its early stages, no additional details regarding the crime will be released at this time,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Erwin graduated from Santa Maria High School, and later attended Allan Hancock College.

She worked at the Santa Maria Country Club as a server and bartender for five years before becoming a catering coordinator at The Monarch Club in Nipomo nearly three years ago. 

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family, and can be found by clicking here.

"She was a beautiful and wonderful loving woman, mother, and friend that touched every single one of our hearts," the post said, adding that Erwin has a daughter.

The page had raised more than $2,820 toward the $5,000 goal as of Monday night. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the sheriff's anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

