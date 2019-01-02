Orcutt Homicide Victim Remembered as ‘Loving Dad, Grandfather’

Carlos Echavarria, who was one of 3 people killed Friday night in Oakhill Drive residence, had lifelong ties to the Five Cities area

The children of Orcutt homicide victim Carlos Echavarria are taking comfort in their father’s happiness in recent weeks, even as they mourn their loss and begin to plan his funeral.

Echavarria was one of three people brutally beaten and stabbed Friday night inside a residence on the 5900 block of Oakhill Drive in the gated community of Oakhill Country Estates.

Echavarria, 63, was in a relationship with Melanie McNabb, 64.

Echavarria, McNabb and her 34-year-old daughter, Nicole McNabb, were killed — allegedly by David Gerald McNabb, 40, before Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies fatally wounded the man they say was armed with a rifle.

Days later, investigators have said they still were trying to determine a motive for the slayings, although speculation has swirled in the community.

Echavarria's family members also have unanswered questions about the killings even as they focus on their dad’s happiness they say was evident in recent conversations.

“Honestly, I’d never heard him be more happy in all my life,” Kenny Echavarria told Noozhawk on Wednesday, adding that his dad had bought Melanie McNabb a ring and intended to ask her to marry him.

The Texas resident recalled thinking his next trip to the Central Coast would be for a wedding — not a funeral.

“We were so happy for him and for Melanie, too,” Kenny Echavarria added.

His parents, who had divorced, and Melanie and her late husband, David Lynn McNabb, were friends when their children were young before the couples drifted apart. David Lynn McNabb died in June.

Kenny Echavarria’s mother, Deborah Fulgium Hernandez, recalled her ex-huband having a big heart and her friend, Melanie McNabb, as a woman who “was always upbeat."

When his dad and widow Melanie McNabb reunited and began their relationship, she sent his sons regular pictures and video of a happy Carlos Echavarria.

“Melanie was an extremely sweet lady,” Kenny Echavarria said, adding that she made it a point to show up when he was preaching at a Central Coast church where he prayed with Nicole McNabb.

Carlos Echavarria has life-long ties to the Five Cities area in southern San Luis Obispo County. That’s where Melanie McNabb grew up, too.

“It just seemed so natural they linked up at church and started hanging out,” Kenny Echavarria said.

His dad and Melanie McNabb had attended Gospel Lighthouse Church in Arroyo Grande.

A father of four and grandfather to 13 — both biological and step-grandchildren — Carlos Echavarria also had a great-granddaughter.

Carlos Echavarria's three sons and daughter will remember him as a loving dad and grandfather, Kenny Echavarria said.

“He loved cooking. He loved fishing. He loved hanging out with family,” his son said. “He did everything he could for his grandkids. He was real family oriented. He was a simple man as far as that goes.”

He used his talents with his hands to make gifts for his children and grandchildren.

“He loved to barbecue, and then he loved to make everybody barbecue grills,” Kenny Echavarria said with a laugh. “So all of us kids have our own barbecue grills that he made us. He flew to Texas to build me one out there.”

Until an injury left him on disability, Carlos Echavarria worked as a welder doing jobs in the oil fields.

Carlos Echavarria had three children — Kenny, Jason and Chaylene — living in Texas, while son Justin lives in the Five Cities. He also had four siblings, Luisa Echavarria, Alice Abington, Mark Echavarria and Joe Echavarria, all of whom live in southern San Luis Obispo County.

On Wednesday, family members spent the second day of the new year meeting with representatives of Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach to begin talking about funeral arrangements, with details still pending.

“It’s still like a dream to be honest. It seems pretty unreal,” Kenny Echavarria said. “But it is comforting to know that he was in a good state. He was happy.”

