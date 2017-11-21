Orcutt Incident a Precautionary Tale for ATM Users

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings while using ATM machines following a recent incident in Orcutt.

At about 2 p.m. Nov. 6, a suspect armed with a knife approached a person who was using an ATM machine, Sheriff’s Office reports.

The ATM user fled and was not hurt and Sheriff’s deputies, who‘d been tracking the suspect prior to the encounter at the ATM, were able to quickly apprehend him.

The incident began when Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a suspicious subject in the area of the 5800 block of Ken Avenue.

The suspect was repeatedly looking back over his shoulder as if someone was following him, and he possibly was under the influence of a controlled substance, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

An additional report was soon received that a subject, matching the same description, had knocked on the door of a residence on Ken Avenue while holding a knife in his hand.

As a precaution, nearby Saint Louis de Montfort School was placed on lockdown.

Deputies conducted a search of the area and, due to citizen tips, located the subject who was seen approaching a person at a Wells Fargo ATM machine.

When the person at the ATM turned to face the subject, he pulled a previously concealed, 12-inch-long kitchen knife from the pocket of his shorts, the Sheriff’s Office reports. The ATM user fled on foot leaving his ATM card in the machine.

Deputies immediately confronted the suspect at gunpoint and observed him throw the knife into a nearby garbage can, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, who was identified as Michael Fernandez, 23, of Orcutt, was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies searched the garbage can, they located two knives, one a 12-inch kitchen knife with an 8-inch-long blade and the other knife an open and locked butterfly knife with a 4-inch long blade, deputies said.

The suspect was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges. He is being held on $40,000 bail.

The incident serves as reminder of the importance of reporting suspicious activity in and around neighborhoods and businesses, deputies said. When using ATM machines, there are several steps that can be taken to improve safety:

» Keep spare deposit slips and envelopes at home. Complete any paperwork before going to the ATM area.

» Do not use ATMs near the corners of buildings. Do not use ATMs that provide other avenues for suspects to approach unnoticed. Do not use ATMs that have nearby hiding places or that do not have adequate security lighting.

» Be alert when approaching and while using an ATM. Appear confident and look slowly around the area as you approach. Continue routinely looking around while using the ATM. Look for people sitting in cars, loitering in the area, or who approach.

» If you feel nervous or uncomfortable at any point, follow your instincts, avoid the ATM, cancel the transaction, and/or leave immediately as appropriate.

» Do not carry money or envelopes in open view to the ATM. Do not count money at the ATM. Put it away and leave immediately upon completion of your transaction.

Remain alert and continue to look around the area. Do not remain in your vehicle after using an ATM. Leave immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to commend the individuals in this case who reported suspicious activity and the person at the ATM who was aware of the suspect approaching and was able to flee.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

