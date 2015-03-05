Orcutt Man Accused of Unlawful Sex With a Minor

Following the arrest of an Orcutt man last week on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor, investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating additional victims and witnesses.

Matthew Zigan, 33, was taken into custody on Friday at his residence, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"Zigan reportedly hosts parties at his home, and provides alcohol and illegal drugs to under-aged teenagers," Hoover said.

Zigan, who works as a civilian software analyst at Vandenberg Air Force Base, was released after posting $50,000 bail, Hoover said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s North County Criminal Investigations Division at 805.934.6170, or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

