Orcutt Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Run Over Sheriff’s Deputy

A 24-year-old Orcutt man was arrested this week for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other charges after authorities allegedly found him and two others under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

After nearly a month-long search, Special Investigations Bureau deputies on Monday located Brett Luis, who had a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly intentionally almost ran over a deputy with his vehicle on March 12, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

She said the deputy had been responding to a call for service stemming from suspected drug activity in the 3600 block of Lakeview Court in Orcutt.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies found Luis at a residence in the 400 block of Downing Lane in Orcutt, Hoover said.

Luis was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine, which was found on his possession, she said.

Sheriff’s detectives discovered two other Orcutt residents — both on probation — were also under the influence of methamphetamine, Hoover said.

Joseph Dondero, 48, was arrested on charges of harboring a fugitive, possession of meth, possession of meth paraphernalia and for being under the influence of meth, she said. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $25,000.

Laci Cutri, 24, was arrested on charges of falsely representing another and for being under the influence of meth, Hoover said. She was booked into the jail on $50,000 bail.

Deputies arrested and booked Luis on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and for being under the influence of meth, Hoover said. His bail was set at $75,000.

