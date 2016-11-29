Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Orcutt Man Arrested After Meth, Heroin Found at Residence

Martin Berstecher, 49, was jailed on charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance, with bail set at $100,000

A pound of black tar heroin, 2.9 ounces of methamphetamine and handgun ammunition were seized Tuesday at an Orcutt home, where Martin Berstecher, 49, was arrested on drug charges. Click to view larger
A pound of black tar heroin, 2.9 ounces of methamphetamine and handgun ammunition were seized Tuesday at an Orcutt home, where Martin Berstecher, 49, was arrested on drug charges. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 29, 2016 | 9:26 p.m.
Martin Berstecher Click to view larger
Martin Berstecher

An Orcutt man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges that involved heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin Berstecher, 49, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail after being taken into custody on charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of ammunition, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

His bail was set at $100,000.

During a search of Berstecher’s home on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road, detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau found one pound of black tar heroin, 2.9 ounces of methamphetamine and handgun ammunition, Hoover said. 

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence following numerous reports from citizens of suspicious activity at Berstecher’s home, Hoover said.

Berstecher was found alone inside his residence, according to Hoover.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to report suspicious activity by calling the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center at 805.683.2724.

To leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171 or visit: www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.  

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 