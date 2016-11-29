Orcutt Man Arrested After Meth, Heroin Found at Residence

Martin Berstecher, 49, was jailed on charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance, with bail set at $100,000

An Orcutt man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges that involved heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin Berstecher, 49, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail after being taken into custody on charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of ammunition, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

His bail was set at $100,000.

During a search of Berstecher’s home on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road, detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau found one pound of black tar heroin, 2.9 ounces of methamphetamine and handgun ammunition, Hoover said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence following numerous reports from citizens of suspicious activity at Berstecher’s home, Hoover said.

Berstecher was found alone inside his residence, according to Hoover.

