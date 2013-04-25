Orcutt Man Arrested on Child-Porn Charges

Investigators announced Thursday that they have arrested an Orcutt man on child-pornography charges after an earlier search of a home.

Scott Alan Thompson, 50, was taken into custody on charges of possession, production and distribution of child pornography, as well charges of lewd acts with a child, according to a release from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

To date, one child victim has been identified, according to the release.

Investigators from the District Attorney’s Office as well as the county Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant April 18 at an Oak Knoll Road home in Orcutt, where they found evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography via the Internet, officials said.

Thompson was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and was schedule to be arraigned Friday in Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Investigators were requesting that anyone with information about Thompson should contact district attorney’s investigator Jeff Ellis at 805.346.7542 or sheriff’s Detective Paul Zelis at 805.934.6172.

