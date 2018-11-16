Pixel Tracker

Orcutt Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder for Shooting Near Elmer’s Bar

Jury returns guilty verdicts for Jonathan Highley in the fatal shooting of Anthony 'Tony' San Juan in March 2017

Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens stands next to his client, murder defendant Jonathan Highley. Click to view larger
Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens stands next to his client, Jonathan Highley, in a Santa Maria courtroom Friday afternoon before the jury returned a guilty verdict on first-degree murder and related charges. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 16, 2018 | 5:16 p.m.

An Orcutt man accused of fatally shooting a father of two after several bar fights inside and outside Elmer’s bar in March 2017 was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges Friday afternoon in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Jonathan Highley, 37, of Old Town Orcutt also was found guilty of assault with a firearm.

Additionally, the panel of eight men and four women ruled the enhancements related to firearms use were true after spending a day in deliberations..

The victim's family reacted with emotion as the verdicts were read in Judge Gustavo Lavayen's Santa Maria courtroom.

In the early hours of March 4, 2017, Highley shot Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria, delivering a single gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot behind the Old Town Orcutt bar.

Witnesses testified that Highley had sucker punched two men inside the bar before getting into a fight in the parking lot with a third man. However, San Juan was not involved in any of those altercations.

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson contended Highley executed San Juan in committing the shooting, while Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens argued his client was too drunk and affected by a hit to his head to realize what he was doing.

As a court clerk read the first verdict, San Juan’s family reacted emotionally with cheers and tears.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen ordered Highley to return to court for sentencing on Jan. 11, when he faces up to 51 years to life in state prison. 

Highley and his wife were arrested hours after the shooting. She later pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the crime after loading a bag with the firearm into their car.

She was sentenced to 365 days in county jail, taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and deported to Mexico.

San Juan, a married father of two, had graduated from St. Joseph High School and California State University, Fresno. He had worked in the ag industry and a Go Fund Me site after his killing raised nearly $100,000.

