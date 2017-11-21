Orcutt Man Facing Child-Molestation Charges Get New Trial Date

A new trial date has been set for an Orcutt man charged with multiple counts of child molestation.

The first attempt to pick a Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury to decide the fate of Hans Jorgen Kardel, 84, had to be scrapped due to scheduling conflicts after several days.

Jury selection now will start Jan. 8 in Judge John McGregor’s courtroom.

Kardel has been charged with two counts of sexual penetration with a child under age 10, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, sexual penetration by foreign object, and attempting to prevent or dissuade a witness.

Charges were filed against Kardel in early 2016, with allegations the crimes occurred earlier.

He also faces a number of enhancements including alleging more than one victim.

Jury selection began Nov. 1 and occurred for several days before the case was continued requiring restarting the process to pick jurors.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede is leading the prosecution team while Kardel is represented by Catherine Swysen.

Attorneys have estimated that the trial will last four weeks.

