Orcutt Man Pleads Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in Toddler’s Death

An Orcutt man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler daughter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and six other charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday.



Sean Kothe, 27, changed his plea Tuesday afternoon before Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

​He also pleaded guilty to three felony counts of child abuse, a count of dissuading a witness, and a count of attempting to escape from custody.



The eleventh-hour admission came after jury selection started for his trial.

The charges against Kothe date back to June 26, 2016, when his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina.

The girl died two days later at a Madera children’s hospital.

During the preliminary hearing, Dr. Manuel Montez testified the toddler died due to a non-accidental traumatic brain injury, and had a skull fracture likened to a shattered egg shell.

By the time the child arrived at the hospital, Montez said, she was “essentially dead."

Kothe had mostly recently cared for the girl in the hours before the mother took her to the hospital. While Delilah was at the hospital, Kothe shot up heroin, a detective testified.

Molina-Rodriguez was not charged in the case.

In a seperate case, Kothe pleaded guilty to using drugs while in county jail.

Under the plea deal, Kothe will be sentenced to 25 years in state prison when he returns to court on Feb. 27.



Kothe was represented by Steven Andrade while the prosecution was led by Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser and colleague Tiffany Dix.



