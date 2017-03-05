Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Orcutt Man, Wife Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting

Jonathan David Highley is facing murder charges in death of Anthony Steven San Juan of Santa Maria

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team was brought in to assist the investigation of a fatal shooting early Saturday in Orcutt. Jonathan David Highley, 35, of Orcutt, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Anthony Steven San Juan, 42, of Santa Maria. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department K-9 team was brought in to assist the investigation of a fatal shooting early Saturday in Orcutt. Jonathan David Highley, 35, of Orcutt, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Anthony Steven San Juan, 42, of Santa Maria. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 7:00 p.m. | March 5, 2017 | 11:49 a.m.

An Orcutt man and his wife have been arrested in connection with the early Saturday shooting that left a Santa Maria father dead in Old Town Orcutt.

Jonathan David Highley Click to view larger
Jonathan David Highley (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Anthony Steven San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., San Juan was found in the parking lot behind Elmer’s bar at 115 E. Clark Ave. after deputies responded to calls of a man with a gun and a shooting.

San Juan was declared dead at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound.

Jonathan David Highley, 35, of Orcutt, was taken into custody shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday while leaving his residence with his wife and four children, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Sunday.

After the fatal shooting, detectives set up surveillance in the neighborhood where the suspect reportedly had fled.

Deputies arrested Highley after gathering evidence from the crime scene and interviewing several witnesses, Hoover said.

Investigators spent several hours at the crime scene and at a townhouse on nearby Park Avenue, about a block away.

The relationship between the two men and the motive for the shooting were not known, Hoover said.

Shortly after the shooting, neighbors reported receiving an emergency notification alert to shelter in place as deputies searched for the suspect.

While Orcutt residents worried about a killer being on the loose in the community, the Sheriff’s Department remained mum Saturday that the suspect was in custody.

Investigators do not believe other suspects were involved, Hoover said.

Highley was booked at County Jail on suspicion of murder, preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat, assault with a firearm on a person, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and intentional/personal discharge of a firearm in commitment of a felony causing death.

Authorities requested he be held on $2 million bail.

Highley’s wife, Mayra Perez, 29, also was arrested and booked on an accessory charge, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Mayra Perez Click to view larger
Mayra Perez (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Hoover said Child Protective Services responded and took custody of the four children.

San Juan had attended St. Joseph High School, according the school’s social media sites, which noted the loss Sunday morning.

“God gained two angels this weekend. RIP Ryan Teixeira and SJ alum Tony San Juan. Our thoughts and prayers are with both of their families this morning and always,” the post noted.

Teixeira, 20, was an Arroyo Grande High School baseball star who lost his battle with cancer.

A GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 for San Juan’s family calls him “an amazing husband, father, son, friend and colleague.” In five hours Sunday, the site had raised more than $24,100. Click here to make an online donation.

San Juan, who graduated from California State University, Fresno with a bachelor’s degree in plant sciences, worked more than 15 years for Crop Production Services as a chemical marketing manager, on the Central Coast.

“Tony was a faithful husband and devoted father who lived to support, care for, and love his family,” the post read. “Tony was married to his wife, Sara, for almost 15 years.

“Tony will be greatly missed and was loved by many for his character, attitude, personality and friendships. Tony’s remembrance is a testament to his life and the many friends, family and people he touched throughout his life.

“Tony will be missed, but not forgotten.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 