Local News

Orcutt Man’s Child-Molestation Trial Delayed In Santa Maria Court

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 14, 2017 | 10:33 a.m.

Scheduling conflicts will force restarting jury selection for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of an Orcutt man charged with nine counts of child molestation.

Jury selection was expected to continue Monday in the trial of retired businessman Hans Jorgen Kardel, 84, who has been charged with several counts of child molestation. 

However, a witness’s lack of availability and other scheduling matters prompted a decision to continue the case. 

Kardel has been charged with two counts of sexual penetration with a child under age 10, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, sexual penetration by foreign object, and attempting to prevent or dissuade a witness.

Charges were filed against Kardel in early 2016, with allegations the crimes occurred earlier.

He also faces a number of enhancements including alleging more than one victim.

Jury selection began Nov. 1 and occurred for several days before the case was continued.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede is leading the prosecution team while Kardel is represented by Catherine Swysen.

Efforts to pick a jury will start again at a future date.

The attorneys are scheduled to meet with Judge John McGregor on Nov. 20 to confirm another date for the trial’s start.

Attorneys have estimated that the trial will last four weeks.

