Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Minor Injuries as School Bus Strikes Pedestrian

Woman hurt in accident involving an Orcutt Union School District vehicle; students unharmed

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 5:18 p.m. | January 18, 2013 | 7:44 p.m.

A pedestrian was injured Friday afternoon when she was struck by a school bus while crossing an Orcutt street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was in the crosswalk, traversing Santa Maria Way toward Sunrise Drive at about 3 p.m. when she was hit by the Orcutt Union School District bus, which was turning left from Sunrise onto Santa Maria Way, said CHP Sgt. Charles Hoops.

The woman — who is in her 20s — suffered what were described minor injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Another bus was dispatched to the scene to pick up the children on the bus and finish the route.

A witness to the accident said he was waiting at the light in his car when he saw the girl attempt to cross the street, noting that she still had 10 seconds to cross according to the signal.

“The bus just didn’t see her,” said Gregory Marshall, adding that the girl fell to the curb.

The driver of the bus was interviewed by the CHP, who allowed her to leave in a car while they investigate whether she should be cited.

Orcutt Superintendent Bob Bush rushed to the scene. He said the students on the bus were all fine but the driver was pretty shaken.

The 20 students had been traveling from the district’s K-8 Casmalia campus to a drop off location at Joe Nightingale Elementary for parents to pick them up.

He said it was fortunate that the pedestrian was only minorly injured in the accident.

“We’re worried about the kids,” Bush said.

Joe Dana, director of charter programs, also came from the district office to calm the students with song.

“The kids were in good spirits,” Dana said. “I’m proud of the kids.”

Dana and Bush sent messages out to inform district parents of the incident.

Bush said he and other district staff will consider what to do next.

“She’s a good driver,” Bush said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 