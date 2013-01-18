Minor Injuries as School Bus Strikes Pedestrian

A pedestrian was injured Friday afternoon when she was struck by a school bus while crossing an Orcutt street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was in the crosswalk, traversing Santa Maria Way toward Sunrise Drive at about 3 p.m. when she was hit by the Orcutt Union School District bus, which was turning left from Sunrise onto Santa Maria Way, said CHP Sgt. Charles Hoops.

The woman — who is in her 20s — suffered what were described minor injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Another bus was dispatched to the scene to pick up the children on the bus and finish the route.

A witness to the accident said he was waiting at the light in his car when he saw the girl attempt to cross the street, noting that she still had 10 seconds to cross according to the signal.

“The bus just didn’t see her,” said Gregory Marshall, adding that the girl fell to the curb.

The driver of the bus was interviewed by the CHP, who allowed her to leave in a car while they investigate whether she should be cited.

Orcutt Superintendent Bob Bush rushed to the scene. He said the students on the bus were all fine but the driver was pretty shaken.

The 20 students had been traveling from the district’s K-8 Casmalia campus to a drop off location at Joe Nightingale Elementary for parents to pick them up.

He said it was fortunate that the pedestrian was only minorly injured in the accident.

“We’re worried about the kids,” Bush said.

Joe Dana, director of charter programs, also came from the district office to calm the students with song.

“The kids were in good spirits,” Dana said. “I’m proud of the kids.”

Dana and Bush sent messages out to inform district parents of the incident.

Bush said he and other district staff will consider what to do next.

“She’s a good driver,” Bush said.

