Firefighters Respond to Electrical Problems at Orcutt Homes

Electrical problems were reported at several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Sunday evening, prompting a response from firefighters, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three engines were called out at about 5:30 p.m. to the neighborhood around the 800 block of Millstone Avenue, after numerous residents reported sparking in their homes, said Capt. David Sadecki a department spokesman.

The problems were traced to the house drops — the lines connecting homes to the main power lines, Sadecki said.

One home experienced a small electrical fire, he said, but otherwise no fires were reported.

A reverse-notification 9-1-1 call was sent out to a 10-block area around Millstone to warn residents of the problem, Sadecki said.

Firefighters also went door to door, alerting residents to the situation, and shutting down electrical equipment in the homes, he added.

The cause of the electrical malfunctions remained under investigation.

Officials with Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which provides power to the area, could not be reached for comment.

