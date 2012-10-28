Orcutt Home Filled With Smoke from Electrical Fire

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Sunday morning to a report of a structure fire at an Orcutt home.

Upon arrival shortly before 11 a.m., firefighters found the single-family home in the 1100 block of Via Alta filled with smoke, but found no active flames, said Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman.

Fire crews believe the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction, but the investigation was continuing, Sadecki said.

Firefighters remained on scene late Sunday morning, searching for the cause, and clearing the structure of smoke, Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported.

