Orcutt Pug Owner Searching for Missing Dog, and Clues Surrounding His Mysterious Disappearance

Advice

Doug the pug apparently escaped from yard, but trail goes awry with report that he may have been handed off at least once

Doug the pug escaped from his owner’s Orcutt yard, and apparently has been handed off more than once, with his whereabouts still a mystery two days later.

His owner is frantic to get him back.

“I’m not going to be someone who lets the posters fade and fall off ...,” said Lindsey Serna, her eyes welling with tears as family and friends put up fliers around Old Orcutt on Sunday. “I won’t stop searching for him. I can’t.”

Serna launched a community-wide hunt for the missing black pug, creating a Facebook page “Bring Doug the Pug Home,” that gained more than 450 Likes in the first 24 hours. It now has more than 500.

She’s also offered a $1,000 reward.

Since Serna works as a part-time server at Kay’s Orcutt Country Kitchen, she posted the story on the popular restaurant’s Facebook page and the item has been shared nearly 400 times.

Operation Find Doug over the weekend involved blanketing the town with signs through the help of family and friends, putting the pug’s plight on her car window, and going door to door in an effort to find her dog while chasing leads about his whereabouts.

“Everyone’s coming out of the woodwork,” she told Noozhawk.

The pug and Serna’s other dog, a Labrador retriever named Walker, escaped from their yard Friday afternoon. Walker was founded almost immediately.

Doug, who has a diamond-shaped white spot on his chest, reportedly was rescued by a family on Rice Ranch Road, Serna was told. But when she contacted the family, they claimed to have given the pug to a skateboarder, a story she said they later admitted was false.

Instead, Doug supposedly was handed off to a friend who lives in Old Orcutt and claimed he gave the dog to a lady.

Serna has filed a report with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department as Doug’s disappearance drags into its third day. Based on the price she paid for the dog, the crime could be considered stolen property, she added.

Meanwhile, Serna is forlorn.

“I walked by your crate this morning, pug,” she posted on Facebook, “the gate was open and made me think of all the times I would open it in the mornings and have to wait for you to get up! You would yawn at me and just chill there! It is your safe place in a home that is filled with all the love in the world! I will find you, Doug!”

Just 18 months old, Doug has lived with Serna since he was a puppy. She had convinced her fiancé they should adopt the dog despite the breed’s reputation for being self-centered.

Doug is neutered, microchipped and licensed, but wasn’t wearing a collar at the time he disappeared. He loves water, and has a baby pool to splash in to his heart’s delight. Serna and her fiancé had purchased the pool to keep him from playing in Walker’s water bucket.

Like most pugs, Doug doesn’t elicit only adoring adjectives from his owner. He’s onery. He snores. He sheds like a cat.

But he also tends to sashay through people’s legs like a cat. He is insulted at being dressed in costumes.

“He’s got so much personality,” Serna said.

He also has one very bad habit she turned into a humorous hashtag: #dougthepooeatingpug.

“I’ve just learned to accept it,” she said resignedly.

Sheriff’s deputies gave the man who supposedly handed the dog off to another person until Sunday evening to get Doug back or face consequences.

After the rollercoaster of hoping and hurting in the hours since Doug disappeared, Serna pledged she won’t give up on getting her pug back.

“I just want my baby back,” she said while sporting Doug’s photo on her T-shirt, a gift she had received for a previous birthday.

Doug is at least the second dog to vanish under unusual circumstances in the Orcutt area in the last several days. A boxer that ran away after a rollover car crash on East Clark Avenue was reunited with its owner late Saturday after a 2½-day search.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.