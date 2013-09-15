Orcutt RV Fire Ignites Overnight, Briefly Threatening 2 Homes

An RV fire briefly threatened two nearby homes early Sunday in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. There were no injuries in the incident.

Fire engineer Russ Sechler told Noozhawk that the blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Poppy Lane, a neighborhood of single-family homes about a half-mile north of East Foster Road.

Firefighters and two engine trucks arrived almost immediately and found the large RV engulfed in flames, Sechler said. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was unoccupied, he said.

"It took our crews about seven minutes to put out the fire, and about an hour and a half to mop up afterward," Sechler said.

Two nearby structures were briefly threatened, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has not yet been determined, Sechler said.

