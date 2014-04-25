Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Orcutt School District Names Finalist for Superintendent

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 25, 2014 | 1:36 p.m.

A superintendent from San Jose schools has been named a finalist for the head job in the Orcutt Union School District.

Deborah Blow
Deborah Blow, currently leading the Cambrian School District, was announced this week as the lead candidate to replace Superintendent Bob Bush, who will retire after 42 years in the northern Santa Barbara County school district on June 30.

The Orcutt board of trustees will visit Blow’s school district in the coming weeks, and are expected to officially approve her contract at the May 14 regular board meeting, Bush told Noozhawk.

She would tentatively start by July 1.

Bush said the board made its decision with input gathered from key district stakeholder groups, looking at desirable superintendent qualities.

“Dr. Blow was selected as our finalist from an outstanding field of candidates,” trustee president James Peterson said in a statement. “Her experience and credentials are exactly what we need in Orcutt Union School District as we move our district forward in partnership with our community to expand opportunities for our students.

“Dr. Blow’s extensive experience in instructional leadership and strong partnerships with employees will be a tremendous asset in providing leadership as the district continues its focus on expanding opportunities for our students.”

Blow has served as superintendent of San Jose’s Cambrian School District the past five years, overseeing operations at four elementary schools and one middle school serving more than 3,300 total students.

Four of those schools are dependent charter schools — an education model similar to the Orcutt Academy Charter Program.

Blow spent 10 years in the classroom as a teacher in all grades kindergarten through high school, and served as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent of educational services before becoming a superintendent.

Bush said Blow believes in putting kids first and has a strong background in technology integration, visual and performing arts, and working with charter schools.

Blow, who lives in Gilroy with her husband of 34 years, earned a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Wyoming, as well as a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of La Verne

Bush will retire after four years at the helm of the 10-school district.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

