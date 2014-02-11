Orcutt School Locked Down During Suspect Pursuit

An Orcutt elementary school was placed on lock-down Tuesday while deputies pursued a suspect in a gang and narcotics investigation, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when Nicholas McCloud, 28, of Santa Maria was spotted by a detective with the sheriff's gang enforcement unit walking down the 3100 block of Courtney Drive, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"When the detective attempted to contact the suspect, he took of running and a foot pursuit ensued," Hoover said. "The suspect jumped over fences and ran through backyards in an attempt to get away."

Nearby Joe Nightingale School was locked down while deputies apprehended McCloud, Hoover said.

He was taken into custody about 10 minutes later at the corner of Dickson Drive and Vineland Drive, Hoover said, and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

McCloud has a gang affiliation, Hoover said, adding that he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and grand theft of a bicycle.

He was found to be in possession of a replica handgun and methamphetamine, Hoover said.

No deputies were injured in the pursuit.

A search of McCloud’s residence led to the arrest of four people for being under the influence of drugs, Hoover said. One of the individuals was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

