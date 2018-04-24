Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Orcutt School District Trustee Liz Phillips Settles into New Role

Victorious in third election attempt, longtime advocate champions school safety and staff training

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 16, 2013 | 9:30 p.m.

Perhaps the scales were tipped by the more assertive election campaign, the increase in the number of yard signs or the hearty support from teachers in the Orcutt Union School District.

However the aspects aligned for Liz Phillips to make her way on to the five-member Orcutt district Board of Trustees — unseating a long-time incumbent in November’s election — her persistence seems to finally have paid off.

“The third try was the charm,” the 24-year resident of Orcutt told Noozhawk recently, recounting her first school year in the new role.

“I wanted to have a voice in the district,” Phillips said. “I felt like I was coming to the table with a well-rounded understanding. What the teachers do, how the community supports the schools.”

Phillips said she has always been an advocate for the district, where she has spent many years as a school volunteer, PTA president, Title I teacher and substitute teacher at Lakeview and Orcutt Junior High schools.

Her two grown children — Katie and Matt — grew up in Orcutt schools and graduated from Righetti High School.

“They’re great products of it,” Phillips said. “We produce great students.”

Phillips, who has worked as a recruitment coordinator for Allan Hancock College since 2005, said last fall would have been the last time she ran for a seat on the Orcutt school board. She was up against Kathy Meissner, one of three trustees who had held their seats for nearly two decades.

Buoyed by an all-or-nothing mentality and a call for change, Phillips was again supported fervently by the Orcutt Educators Association and the California State Employees Association.

A year after taking over the post she worked so diligently to obtain, Phillips said she keeps busy reading board meeting packets and school and PTA newsletters, and attending events throughout the district.

She said she has tried to be a big backer of school safety and continued training for staff, aware and honored to have such responsibility and accountability to the public the board serves.

“I love it, I really do,” Phillips said. “It’s a lot of homework. (But) good things happen when people work together.”

Watching the second-ever graduation of Orcutt Academy High School students capped off Phillips’ first year of experience, although she said she’s looking forward to many more.

“I’m still learning,” she said. “It really is nice to feel like you’re making a difference in a student’s education. I really enjoy visiting the schools.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 