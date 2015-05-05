Orcutt Schools Roll Out the Red Carpet for Inaugural Education Media Innovation Awards

The event showcases the work of students in the district's first digital media academy

Students, parents and teachers walked the red carpet Tuesday for the Orcutt Union School District’s inaugural Education Media Innovation Awards.

Dubbed EMI — and pronounced “emmy" — the event recognized participants in the district’s first digital media academy.

Some students and adults donned fancy dresses and ties, walking along a red carpet as “paparazzi” — Orcutt Academy High School photo students — snapped pictures.

Pacific Christian Center hosted the event, which included the airing of student-made productions from the inaugural digital media academy.

Emcees for the night were Bob Hatch, who serves on the school board, and Ashley Tarquin, an Apple Distinguished Educator with the Encinitas Union School District, who helped train Orcutt’s digital media academy instructors.

The school board approved the digital media academy last fall, and district officials implemented an abbreviated program for the first year.

The winners were:

» "Juvenile Glaucoma" by Rebecca Belanger, Pine Grove School

» Educational, Upper Elementary — "Are Decimal Points Important?" by Rebecca Belanger, Pine Grove School

» "Art Is ..." by Karen Cornwell, Patterson Road School

» "The Look" by Kacie Jackson, Orcutt Junior High School

»" Life in 2015" by Karen Cornwell, Patterson Road School

» "Matter of Fact" by Jill Scarry, Patterson Road School

» "Pledge of Allegiance" by Jim Hoffman, Pine Grove School

» Special Effects — "Eric in Art Class" by Jim McManus, Orcutt Academy High School

» Junior High — "Don't Steal" by Kelli Zamudio, Orcutt Junior High

» High School — "The Semblance" by Jim McManus, Orcutt Academy High School

» Grand Recognition (Teacher Created) — "The Other Chair" by Jim McManus and Graham Culbertson, Orcutt Academy High School

» Grand Recognition (Student and Teacher Created) - "Belonging" by Bob Schmalbach, Ralph Dunlap School

» People's Choice — "How to Fill a Bucket" — by Jeff Hamilton, Alice Shaw School

