Orcutt Residential Structure Fire Causes Smoke Damage

Second blaze reported later in the day on Fallen Leaf Drive

Firefighters used blowers to clear smoke out of a two-story residential building after a small fire in Orcutt Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A pillow was set against a light bulb and caught fire, which caused smoke to fill the building on the 2200 block of Fallen Leaf Drive, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

County Fire engines responded at 9:48 a.m., and found minimal fire damage, but used large blowers to eliminate the smoke, he said.

The occupants were home at the time and were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors.

A fire investigator also responded to the scene.

Later in the day, at about 1:45 p.m., firefighters were called back to another house on the same street on a report of a shed on fire.

The 30-by-40-foot storage shed was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Zaniboni said, adding that the structure was a total loss.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, which had begun spreading to nearby eucalyptus trees.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .