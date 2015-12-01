Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:31 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Orcutt Residential Structure Fire Causes Smoke Damage

Second blaze reported later in the day on Fallen Leaf Drive

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire that filled a two-story building with smoke Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire that filled a two-story building with smoke Tuesday morning.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 2:38 p.m. | December 1, 2015 | 10:41 a.m.

Firefighters used blowers to clear smoke out of a two-story residential building after a small fire in Orcutt Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

A pillow was set against a light bulb and caught fire, which caused smoke to fill the building on the 2200 block of Fallen Leaf Drive, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

County Fire engines responded at 9:48 a.m., and found minimal fire damage, but used large blowers to eliminate the smoke, he said. 

The occupants were home at the time and were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. 

A fire investigator also responded to the scene.

Later in the day, at about 1:45 p.m., firefighters were called back to another house on the same street on a report of a shed on fire.

The 30-by-40-foot storage shed was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Zaniboni said, adding that the structure was a total loss.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, which had begun spreading to nearby eucalyptus trees.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 