Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Orcutt Woman Pleads Guilty to Child Abduction After Custody Hearing

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office | May 4, 2016 | 4:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Michelle Christine Gibbs pled to one felony count of Penal Code section 278.5, child abduction.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1 and at that time we expect Gibbs will be placed on three years felony probation and ordered to serve 120 days in county jail.

On Feb. 26, 2015, following a custody hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the children’s father was granted visitation rights.

Shortly thereafter, Gibbs abducted her two daughters, ages 6 and 4, and fled the area.

On Aug. 18, 2015, Gibbs surrendered herself at the U.S. Consular Agency in San Jose del Cabo (Los Cabos), Baja California Sur, Mexico. Her children were with her.

All three appeared to be in good health and were returned to the United States on August 21, 2015.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office were assisted in this investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, California Department of Justice, U.S. State Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Instituto Nacional De Migracion (Mexican Immigration), National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, and various other law enforcement agencies that assisted with  investigating leads.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 