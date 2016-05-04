Orcutt Woman Pleads Guilty to Child Abduction After Custody Hearing

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Michelle Christine Gibbs pled to one felony count of Penal Code section 278.5, child abduction.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1 and at that time we expect Gibbs will be placed on three years felony probation and ordered to serve 120 days in county jail.

On Feb. 26, 2015, following a custody hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the children’s father was granted visitation rights.

Shortly thereafter, Gibbs abducted her two daughters, ages 6 and 4, and fled the area.

On Aug. 18, 2015, Gibbs surrendered herself at the U.S. Consular Agency in San Jose del Cabo (Los Cabos), Baja California Sur, Mexico. Her children were with her.

All three appeared to be in good health and were returned to the United States on August 21, 2015.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office were assisted in this investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, California Department of Justice, U.S. State Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Instituto Nacional De Migracion (Mexican Immigration), National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, and various other law enforcement agencies that assisted with investigating leads.