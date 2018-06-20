Orcutt Woman Sentenced to Jail for Sex with Minor

An Orcutt woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy for several years pleaded guilty to felony charges, and was sentenced Tuesday to spend one year in County Jail, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Michele Ann Newberry, 48, pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor and oral copulation with a minor during the unnamed victim’s sophomore, junior and senior years of high school, prosecutor Brandon Jebens said.

She first started having sex with the boy in 2007 when he was 15 years old.

She met the victim through one of her children, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

She will not be allowed to have contact with minors during her five years of probation, and will also have to register as a sex offender and must complete sex-offender therapy.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim’s father noted that Newberry was 27 years older than his son and the crime “had a devastating effect on their son,” Jebens said.

“Although this sentence could never restore the victim’s sense of well-being, the agreement was reached to the victim’s satisfaction as well as his parents and the investigating law enforcement officers,” he said.

“The fact that the defendant was ordered to register as a sex offender was of the utmost importance to the victim and his family.”

