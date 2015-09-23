Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:28 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Orcutt’s Boy Scout Troop 95 Finalizing Plans for Charitable Barbecue

By Kenny Klein for Boy Scout Troop 95 | September 23, 2015 | 1:07 p.m.

The community can help Orcutt-based Boy Scout Troop 95 do a good deed for the hungry and less fortunate in the Santa Maria Valley Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015.

The nearly 20 scouts plan to hold a barbecue for the community and later donate more than 300 chicken lunches with all the fixings to the needy at the Good Samaritan Shelter and elsewhere.

The BBQ will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Louis de Montfort Parish, 5075 Harp Road, Orcutt, Calif. 

For the last few weeks, the scouts have been putting together this non-profit community service project and giving up their weekends and a few week nights by selling tickets for $10 each outside Albertsons and other venues.

Last year, they managed to feed more than 300 people in need. 

“It feels good when we can help provide a meal to someone who might not be able to purchase a ticket,” said Scout Joseph Andrade, age 13. “Helping those in need is the right thing to do and it feels really good inside.”

Some of the funds raised through the community outreach are also earmarked for scouting activities because their budget comes from parents, fundraising and donations. The activities include camping, hiking, summer camp and other positive experiences. 

“Scouting teaches life and leadership skills that the scouts will use to be successful while they are youths and adults,” Scoutmaster Brian Olmstead said. “Scouting also instills community service that continues into adulthood. Scouts make our community a better place and that’s a fact.” 

The Saint Louis de Montfort Parish and the Knights of Columbus organization are helping co-sponsor the event. If you would like to purchase a tax-deductible ticket or make a donation, please contact Mary at 805.310.2929 or send checks to Boy Scout Troop 95, 5075 Harp Road, Orcutt, CA 93455

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 
