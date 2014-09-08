Orfalea Early Learning Center at SBCC Sponsoring Child and Adult Care Food Program

The Orfalea Early Learning Center at Santa Barbara City College announces sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

The program is available without charge to all enrolled children at the center, at 365 Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara.

In accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410, or call 800.795.3272 or 202.720.6382 (TTY). The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

For more information contact the SBCC Orfalea Early Learning Center at 805.965.6883.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.