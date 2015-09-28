Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Orfalea Foundation Set to Sunset by End of Year

Paul and Natalie Orfalea, who are now divorced, are ending the Orfalea Family Foundation and Orfalea Fund after 15 years

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 28, 2015 | 2:25 p.m.

A local foundation will sunset this year as its founders prepare to launch their own individual philanthropic efforts.

The Orfalea Foundation, which has focused on disaster readiness, school food reform and early childhood education since its inception in 2000, will sunset by the end of 2015, according to a statement sent out from the foundation earlier this month.

The foundation was propelled by the philanthropy of Paul and Natalie Orfalea, who were formerly married.

Paul Orfalea founded Kinko’s, which grew from a single storefront in Isla Vista to thousands of stores across the world before it was sold to Federal Express in 2004.

The end of the foundation and the divorce of the founders is a coincidence, according to Dean Zatkowsky, Orfalea Foundation communications manager.

He said that the pair has been divorced for some time and that Paul Orfalea remarried last year.

“The Orfalea Fund was always intended to be a limited-life entity, as Paul and Natalie prefer a more fast-paced approach to problem-solving. The idea was to create sustainable solutions, not a perpetual organization,” Zatkowsky said.

“While it’s fair to say that the divorce has made the sunset of the Orfalea Fund a little sadder and a little more cumbersome, it was not the impetus, nor even a contributing factor. Vis-a-vis the sunset, it was a coincidence.”

Zatkowsky said that the foundations has sought to keep the programs sustainable and continuing even after the foundations end.

The Foundation, which includes the Orfalea Family Foundation and Orfalea Fund, has released its summative evaluation reports and a Stanford Social Innovation Review supplement that talks about lessons learned.  

The group’s website also contains details on the sunsetting.

“Coincident with the sunset of The Orfalea Fund, Paul and Natalie Orfalea have dissolved the Orfalea Family Foundation and are launching independent foundations to continue pursuing their individual interests in philanthropy,” the statement from early September said, adding that the new foundations are in their formative stages and are not accepting proposals or embarking on new ventures at this time.

“The work of philanthropy is never done,” Natalie Orfalea said in the statement.

“But when there’s real progress under way — when the White House advances early childhood education; when a culture of school food reform is the new normal in districts nationwide; when the work takes on a life of its own — then the entrepreneur is ready to take on a different challenge, and begin work anew. Our philanthropy will continue, but the time of The Orfalea Fund and the Orfalea Family Foundation has come to a close.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 