Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:28 pm

 
 
 
 

Organic Soup Kitchen Announces Partnership with 1% for the Planet

By DiAnna Joiner for Organic Soup Kitchen | March 12, 2014 | 1:58 p.m.

Organic Soup Kitchen is a new nonprofit partner of 1% for the Planet, an alliance of more than 1,200 member companies in 48 countries that give 1 percent of revenues to environmental causes.

Organic Soup Kitchen is now eligible to receive donations from 1% for the Planet member companies, placing them among a diverse, global network of environmental organizations.

1% member businesses fuel this nonprofit network through their annual contributions, which totaled more than $20 million in 2013. Partnership with 1% greatly expands the potential pool of funding to which Organic Soup Kitchen can look to for support.

Newly approved Organic Soup Kitchen contributes to a healthier planet by producing soup and meals from organic vegetables that would otherwise go to waste to feed low-income seniors, housebound veterans, women, children and families. By stabilizing and utilizing overproduction of organic produce, Organic Soup Kitchen serves the marginalized sector with wholesome healthy meals. This process directly reduces the need for conventional farming and chemical usage.

More than 3,600 nonprofits worldwide are included in the 1% for the Planet network, and more than $100 million has been funneled to its nonprofit partners to date.

“The intent of 1% for the Planet is to help fund these diverse environmental organizations so that collectively they can be a more powerful force in solving the world’s problems,” said Terry Kellogg, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

“Since 2009 Organic Soup Kitchen has been developing procedures that are designed to be shared thus creating collaboration in support of a healthy environment," said Anthony Carroccio, executive director of Organic Soup Kitchen. "Last year, Organic Soup Kitchen provided 24,000 green meals in support of sustainability.”

— DiAnna Joiner represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.

