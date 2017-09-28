Organic Soup Kitchen Benefit Focuses on Nutrition for Cancer Patients

Community members are invited to join Organic Soup Kitchen at its 2nd Annual Nutritional Therapy Luncheon, noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
Among others, the fundraiser will feature guest speakers Anthony Carroccio, executive director; cancer survivor Emilee Garfield; and cancer survivor Danielle Netko.
Organic Soup Kitchen hopes to inspire and engage the broader Santa Barbara County community with talks on alternative solutions to healing, the endurance of battling cancer and other degenerative diseases, and how to ignite and maintain a thriving immune system.
Upon the debut of its Nutritional Therapy for Cancer Patients Program in 2016, Organic Soup Kitchen served some 89,000 meals, which included more than 150 clients in its weekly soup delivery program for those fighting the battle.
To RSVP for the event, visit organicsoupkitchen.org/luncheon. Event details will be sent after RSVP.
— Andrea Slaby for Organic Soup Kitchen.