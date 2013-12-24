Organic Soup Kitchen Serves Christmas Day Lunch — Italian Style

The Organic Soup Kitchen will be spreading holiday cheer, Italian style, on Wednesday as it works to feed people a Christmas lunch at the Veterans Memorial Center in Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk caught up with administrative director Andrea Slaby, who was in the kitchen prepping for Wednesday's lunch.

"We want to stress that this event is for the whole community," she said. "On Christmas Day, we're going to have an Italian lunch — lasagna, bruschetta, garlic bread and veggies."

The meal will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., and the group, which feeds thousands of people every holiday, is expecting it to be its biggest event ever.

It's an annual tradition for the group, which has done a tree trimming and gift wrapping party on Christmas Eve day along with a Christmas meal for the past five years.

Santa will also be at the gathering from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and "everyone who sits in Santa's lap will get a present."

Earlier in the week, Slaby asked that people bring gifts for all ages — from kids to adults — and toys, coats, hats and gloves were on the wish lists. People gathered to wrap the gifts and trim the tree on Christmas Eve day.

To make an online donation to the organization, click here to visit its website.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.