Organic Soup Kitchen Honored With Congressional Award

Organic Soup Kitchen has received a Local Heroes Award and a Congressional Recognition Award for outstanding community service from

Congress. Organic Soup Kitchen thanks the volunteers, donors, staff, sponsors and community partners for making the honor possible.

Since 2009, Organic Soup Kitchen, in Santa Barbara County, has served nutrient-dense soups to hundreds of thousands of individuals with degenerative diseases, veterans, and at-risk populations.

The organization’s mission is to provide nutrition and education to those recovering from cancer. Its vision is to build a scalable preventative health and recovery resource program, accessible to all communities.

Organic Soup Kitchen is a resource and service to fragile individuals recovering from cancer treatments in Santa Barbara County. Currently, the group delivers soups to more than 200 cancer clients in th county.

The soups provided are organic, nutrient-dense, and specially formulated for ease of swallowing. As the demand for services increases, the Organic Soup

Kitchen team is expanding its reach and its team; visit https://www.organicsoupkitchen.org/founders.

— Andrea Slaby for Organic Soup Kitchen.