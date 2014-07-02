Organic Soup Kitchen Hosting Inter-Dependence Day Benefit Brunch

A silent auction and raffle will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. with fabulous gifts from local restaurants, gym memberships, health spas, gift certificates and much more.

The location is at Gail and Peter Rappaport's house at 1745 Boca Del Canon. Please park on Valerio Street; a shuttle will escort you to and from the party.

Please join us from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, July 6, for an Inter-Dependence Day brunch with gourmet cuisine (Fresco, Andersen's Bakery and Pascucci's), a selection of fine wines (Buttonwood Winery) and eclectic local musicians (Woody DeMarco on piano, Rex Harte on drums, Jon Crosse on horns and Hank Allen on bass) to support Organic Soup Kitchen's weekly meal services to the community serving seniors, at-risk women and families, children and veterans.

