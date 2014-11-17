Organic Soup Kitchen Hosting Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner

The Organic Soup Kitchen will celebrate its sixth annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public.

Come alone or bring your family, sit back enjoy the entertainment, great food and wonderful people. It's an experience that you will cherish forever.

Menu: traditional roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, grilled veggies, soup, bread, dessert, fruit smoothies, coffee, tea and water.

The turkey will be basted and the table all set, all we need now is you as our guest. Join us for a Thanksgiving feast fit for a king.

— DiAnna Joiner represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.