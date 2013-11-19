Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:51 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Organic Soup Kitchen Hosting Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner

By Organic Soup Kitchen | November 19, 2013 | 3:58 p.m.

The Organic Soup Kitchen will celebrate its fifth annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Veterans Memorial Center, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public, and this year the Organic Soup Kitchen is encouraging the guests to open their heart and invite a senior, one of the most isolated demographics in the community.

Last year, with the help of more than 200 dedicated volunteers, the Organic Soup Kitchen organized, fed and cared for more than 1,000 guests. This year it is adding an additional 300 meals for “house-bound residents.”

Thanks to the Santa Barbara community, the Organic Soup Kitchen has the support of local organic farmers, Lazy Acres, Berry Man, Bragg, BeGreen, Simply Pies, Foodbank as well as Peet's Coffee to provide a nourishing Thanksgiving menu. Guests can also enjoy live music, entertainment and fun activities.

The turkey will be basted and the table all set; all the Organic Soup Kitchen needs now is you as its guest. Join us for a Thanksgiving feast fit for a king.

We appreciate your support and sponsorship. Volunteers can sign up online by clicking here.

